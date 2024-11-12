Kurdistan’s President thanks Azerbaijani Leader for COP29 invitation

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation to attend the COP29 Climate Summit held in Baku.

In a post on X, Barzani congratulated the Azerbaijani government and people for a “successful and well-organized summit.

President Barzani attended the COP29 Climate Change Conference in Baku on Monday and Tuesday. During the summit, he stressed the necessity of cooperative efforts “to tackle climate change and build a healthier planet for generations to come.”

On the sidelines of the summit, the Kurdish President met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.