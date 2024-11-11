Officially, President Barzani to visit Azerbaijan to attend COP 29
Shafaq News/ Dilshad
Shahab, the Official Spokesperson for The Kurdistan Region Presidency,
announced on Monday that the President, Nechirvan Barzani, will visit
Azerbaijan at the official invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to
attend the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP29).
Shahab said in a
statement, "Nechirvan Barzani will join world leaders on Tuesday for the
opening ceremony of the conference, which will address environmental challenges
and the impacts and consequences of climate change."
Key topics of
discussion at the conference will include financing clean energy as an
alternative to fossil fuels, reducing harmful emissions, and enhancing
communities' resilience to climate changes amid increasing destructive climate
events.
The conference will be
an important opportunity for countries to present their updated national
climate action plans under the Paris Agreement, which are expected by early
2025. If implemented correctly, these plans aim to prevent global temperatures
from rising more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and will also serve as
investment plans to support sustainable development goals.
The United Nations
Conference on Climate Change (COP) is held annually, with the presidency
rotating among the five UN-recognized regions.
This year, Azerbaijan
was selected to preside over the COP29, to be held in Baku. Azerbaijan, known
for its strong track record in hosting international events, has chosen Baku
Stadium as the venue for the 29th session.