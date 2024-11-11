Officially, President Barzani to visit Azerbaijan to attend COP 29

Shafaq News/ Dilshad Shahab, the Official Spokesperson for The Kurdistan Region Presidency, announced on Monday that the President, Nechirvan Barzani, will visit Azerbaijan at the official invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to attend the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP29).

Shahab said in a statement, "Nechirvan Barzani will join world leaders on Tuesday for the opening ceremony of the conference, which will address environmental challenges and the impacts and consequences of climate change."

Key topics of discussion at the conference will include financing clean energy as an alternative to fossil fuels, reducing harmful emissions, and enhancing communities' resilience to climate changes amid increasing destructive climate events.

The conference will be an important opportunity for countries to present their updated national climate action plans under the Paris Agreement, which are expected by early 2025. If implemented correctly, these plans aim to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and will also serve as investment plans to support sustainable development goals.

The United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP) is held annually, with the presidency rotating among the five UN-recognized regions.

This year, Azerbaijan was selected to preside over the COP29, to be held in Baku. Azerbaijan, known for its strong track record in hosting international events, has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for the 29th session.