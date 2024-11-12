Kurdish President Barzani from Baku: Together, we can tackle climate change

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed that "together, we can tackle climate change and build a healthier planet for generations to come.”

On X, President Barzani expressed his pleasure at attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, stating, “This annual gathering is an important opportunity for us to take meaningful steps toward a sustainable future.”

Upon the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President Barzani arrived in Baku on Monday to participate in the Climate Change Conference which focuses on funding clean energy as an alternative to fossil fuels, reducing harmful emissions, and strengthening community resilience to climate change amid rising climate-related disasters.

Earlier today, Barzani met with several world leaders at the conference, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Barzani also held discussions with the Iraqi delegation to Azerbaijan, led by Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.