NES ISF: 27 terrorist captured in al-Hasakeh's countryside

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (ISF-Asayish) in North and East Syria said that its special forces (HAT) apprehended 27 operatives affiliated with the terrorist organization of ISIS in a large-scale security operation in al-Hasakeh.

In a post on its official page on Facebook, the ISF said that the operation was carried out with aerial coverage provided by the U.S.-led Coalition.

The HAT, according to the statement, tracked the movements of 27 suspects in the villages of Abed and Falaha in al-Hasakeh's countryside and collected evidence of their affiliation to the terrorist organization and their contribution to terrorist operations against civilians and security forces.

"They were arrested with assistance from the Global Coalition," the statement noted, "weapons and equipment used in terrorist operations, landmine planting, and assassinations were found in their possession."

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Coalition's aircraft flew over al-Hasakeh for nearly 20 continuous hours to provide support to the land forces operating in the southeastern countryside of the city.