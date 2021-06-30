Iran-loyal militia apprehends dozens of Kurds in al-Hasakeh

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-30T12:34:17+0000

Shafaq News/ A militia backed by the Syrian government and Iran arrested dozens of shopkeepers in al-Hasakeh, in retaliation for the apprehension of leader of the former. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the National Defence Forces (NDF) stormed a market in the city and arrested dozens of Kurdish shopkeepers. Tension rose between the Internal Security Forces of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (Asayish) and the NDF following the former's arrest to the latter's commander, Muhammad Salih al-Maslat.

