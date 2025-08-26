Most Beautiful Dog: Kurdistan’s first festival in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah has marked International Dog Day with the Kurdistan Region’s first-ever festival to crown the “most beautiful dog,” attracting hundreds of owners from across the province.

On August 26, the world celebrates Dog Day, a reminder to protect and care for dogs everywhere.

Festival supervisor Negar Salah told Shafaq News that the competition, which featured two categories—K9 security dogs and domestic pets—was designed to raise awareness about animal welfare in a festive atmosphere.

“This is the first festival of its kind in al-Sulaymaniyah, and we hope it becomes an annual tradition,” she added.