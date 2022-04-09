Report

Mortar shell destroys an industrial facility in al-Sulaymaniyah..kills a person, injures 13

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-09T15:52:46+0000
Shafaq News/ An explosion in an industrial facility on Saturday killed a person and injured at least thirteen, setting off a fierce blaze that sent a pall of smoke above the Tanjru area in al-Sulaymaniyah.

A source from inside the "SHAR" hospital said that two persons sustained life-threatening injuries in the blast that occurred in a metal facility.

"Apparently, a mortar shall was misfortunately found among the material smelted into construction iron," another source revealed, "the ultrasound detection device failed to detect the shall that exploded as soon as it entered the oven."

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a security force started an investigation into the accident while firefighting teams were trying to extinguish the blazes.

Reporters were prohibited from nearing the site, according to our correspondent.

