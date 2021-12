Shafaq News/ More than 350 species of medicinal plants grow in the Fayli Kurdish province Ilam, Iran, according to agronomists.

Currently, plants of such benefits are being cultivated in around 150 hectares throughout the province.

Ilam is paying more attention to this kind of cultivation, and has already constructed special fields to grow and breed medicinal plants, especially thyme, lemon balm, rosemary, eucalyptus, sage, and rosemary.