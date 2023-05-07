Minister calls for increased minority representation in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Aiden Marouf, the Minister of Regional Affairs for Minority Components in the Turkmen Front, called for an increase in the number of seats allocated to minority groups in the Kurdistan Region, according to a press conference held on Sunday.

Speaking at the conference, Marouf stated, "The minority components in the Kurdistan Region are seeking the adoption of a single electoral district, while the Kurdish parties and political factions prefer multiple districts."

Furthermore, he emphasized that "the current allocation of only 11 seats for minority components in Kurdistan is insufficient, as it fails to provide representation for the Yazidis, Shabaks, Kakais, and Zoroastrians."

Minister Marouf urged for an "increment in the number of seats designated for minority components, ensuring parliamentary representation for all constituents of the Kurdistan Region."