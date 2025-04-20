Mathletes unite: Talented students flock to Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the third edition of the International Mental Math Competition for Schools in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, drawing wide participation from talented students across various Iraqi provinces.

The competition included schools operating in both Arabic and Kurdish and was organized under the SD Math program, marking the first such event to take place in the region.

More than 400 students took part in the contest, which aims to boost mental and intellectual skills among youth, particularly in science and mathematics.

The festival also featured cultural and artistic activities alongside the academic contests, culminating in the announcement of the top three winners.