Shafaq News/ A military source in Duhok reported that massive fires broke out in the vicinity of three villages north of the governorate, due to Turkish bombing targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

At the same time, eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish artillery also targeted areas north of Drakar, in Amedi district.

Witnesses added that massive fires broke out in the citizens’ farms in three villages, noting that the firefighting teams could not extinguish them.