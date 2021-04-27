Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masrour Barzani receives the Iranian Minister of foreign affairs

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-27T18:01:21+0000
Masrour Barzani receives the Iranian Minister of foreign affairs

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, stressed on Tuesday the need to strengthen relations with Iran.

The Media Office of the Regional Government said in a statement that Barzani received today the Minister of Iranian Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, where they discussed ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran.

The statement pointed out that the meeting reviewed mechanisms for developing economic relations and trade exchange.

Both parties shed light on the Baghdad-Erbil relations and the importance of implementing the general budget.

related

Kurdistan welcomes the German armed forces to 2022

Date: 2020-10-30 12:25:32
Kurdistan welcomes the German armed forces to 2022

Masrour Barzani: I urge everyone to respect the judiciary system in the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-02-19 17:40:45
Masrour Barzani: I urge everyone to respect the judiciary system in the Kurdistan Region

Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-09 10:06:03
Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Date: 2020-09-10 13:56:12
KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Masrour Barzani commemorates the liberation of Kobani

Date: 2021-01-26 16:54:50
Masrour Barzani commemorates the liberation of Kobani

Masrour Barzani meets the Russian ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-15 11:23:45
Masrour Barzani meets the Russian ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Kurdistan's Council of Ministers discuss a spectrum of issues during its regular session

Date: 2021-03-10 11:57:09
Kurdistan's Council of Ministers discuss a spectrum of issues during its regular session

PM Barzani emphasizes "Tolerance and Coexistence" on Easter greetings

Date: 2021-04-03 17:48:03
PM Barzani emphasizes "Tolerance and Coexistence" on Easter greetings