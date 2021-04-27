Masrour Barzani receives the Iranian Minister of foreign affairs

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, stressed on Tuesday the need to strengthen relations with Iran.

The Media Office of the Regional Government said in a statement that Barzani received today the Minister of Iranian Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, where they discussed ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran.

The statement pointed out that the meeting reviewed mechanisms for developing economic relations and trade exchange.

Both parties shed light on the Baghdad-Erbil relations and the importance of implementing the general budget.