Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from Blinken following the Erbil rocket attack

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received today a phone call from US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

During the phone call, both parties discussed the latest updates of the rocket attack that targeted Erbil last night, according to the regional government's statement.

Minister Blinken stressed his country's support for the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government's joint investigation to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

However, Barzani and Blinken discussed the latest developments in the country.