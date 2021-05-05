Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masrour Barzani: eliminating ISIS requires cooperation between all parties

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-05T13:37:27+0000
Masrour Barzani: eliminating ISIS requires cooperation between all parties

Shafaq News / The British delegation visiting Erbil hoped that the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, would play his role to address the challenges facing Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

 This came during Barzani's meeting with the British delegation, headed by the senior adviser to the British Ministry of Defense for the Middle East and North Africa, Marshal Martin Sampson.

 A statement issued by Barzani's headquarters said that the meeting, attended by the British ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region, the upcoming Iraqi elections, and the threats of ISIS.

 For his part, Barzani said that ISIS had been defeated militarily, but completely eliminating the organization requires the cooperation of all parties to prevent its emergence again. 

 The Kurdish leader stressed, "the necessity of eliminating the organization from the intellectual, economic and social aspects."

related

The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani meets with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-04-12 11:06:11
The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani meets with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq

Turkish Minister of Defense visits Masoud Barzani in his headquarters in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-19 11:44:14
Turkish Minister of Defense visits Masoud Barzani in his headquarters in Saladin

Masoud Barzani receives a delegation of the Syrian National Coalition

Date: 2021-03-03 15:41:21
Masoud Barzani receives a delegation of the Syrian National Coalition

Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

Date: 2020-09-25 06:25:13
Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

Masoud Barzani: al-Anfal genocide is one of the darkest chapters of Iraq’s previous regime

Date: 2021-04-14 12:42:24
Masoud Barzani: al-Anfal genocide is one of the darkest chapters of Iraq’s previous regime

Head of KDP meets the Arab consuls in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-25 13:30:18
Head of KDP meets the Arab consuls in Kurdistan

Barzani welcomes the Pope's visit to Erbil

Date: 2021-03-07 05:51:19
Barzani welcomes the Pope's visit to Erbil

Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era

Date: 2020-09-29 20:38:27
Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era