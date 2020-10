Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, sent a message of condolences to the family of poet and writer Saadullah Perwesh, who passed away today at the age of 70.

The well-known Kurdish writer and poet passed away in Erbil after losing the battle to COVID-19.

It is noteworthy that Perwesh was a member of the Kurdish Literary Union and had published several poetry books.