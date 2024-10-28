Leader Barzani to expand ties between Kurdistan and Switzerland

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) leader, Masoud Barzani emphasized efforts to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Switzerland across various sectors.

A statement from the KDP leader’s residence in Saladin reported that “President Masoud Barzani received the Swiss Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Daniel Hunn, in Saladin resort. During the meeting, President Barzani congratulated the opening of the Swiss Embassy in Iraq and the start of the new Ambassador's duties, wishing him success.”

“The Kurdish people hold a special respect for the Swiss people and government, expressing hopes to expand bilateral relations, particularly in economic infrastructure and health,” KDP leader noted.

“For his part, the Swiss Ambassador praised Barzani’s “historic role” in Iraq and Kurdistan’s political and congratulated him on the successful Kurdistan parliamentary elections. The Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of the elections, calling it a significant achievement for the people of Kurdistan and the democratic process,” the statement continued.

Concerning the parliamentary elections, Barzani credited the people of Kurdistan for the stability and effective organization of the process, and he outlined the legal procedures for the post-election phase.

The discussion also included political developments recent updates in Iraq and the region.