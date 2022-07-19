Report

Masoud Barzani meets the French ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-19T12:57:38+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met on Tuesday the French ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, in Erbil.

A statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the two sides discussed the political process in Iraq, and the efforts to form a new government.

The situation in Sinjar district and the living conditions of the displaced were part of the discussion, according to the statement, which noted that the two sides stressed the need to implement the Sinjar agreement.

In addition, Barzani and Chevallier shed light on the future of the Kurdish community in Syria and concerns over a military operation west of Kurdistan.

The two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Erbil and Paris.

