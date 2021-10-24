Masoud Barzani hosts Canada's ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-24T13:11:25+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received Canada's ambassador to Iraq, Ulric Shannon, in Saladin earlier today, Sunday. According to a readout issued by his headquarters, Barzani and Shannon exchanged views about the political process in Iraq, the results of the Iraqi parliamentary election, and post-election phase. The former President of the Kurdistan Region said that "bolstering democracy, implementing partnership, and respecting the rights of all the communities" are pivotal to the political process in Iraq. The meeting laid emphasis upon the friendly ties between the people of Kurdistan and Canada.

