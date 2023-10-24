Masoud Barzani holds talks with the presidency of the Kurdish National Council in Syria
2023-10-24T19:57:26+00:00
Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received the presidency of the Kurdish National Council in Syria.
According to a statement issued from his office, the meeting involved an exchange of views regarding the latest political developments in Syria and the region.
The meeting also highlighted the obstacles and challenges facing the future of the Kurdish people in Syria.