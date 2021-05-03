Report

Masoud Barzani holds "Productive" meeting with Muhammad al-Halboosi

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-03T12:57:37+0000
Masoud Barzani holds "Productive" meeting with Muhammad al-Halboosi

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, hosted on Monday the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi, in his headquarters in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Barzani tweeted, "Productive meeting today at the Barzani HQ with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halboosi." 

"We discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including the upcoming elections," he added.

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker embarked today, Monday, on an official visit to the capital of Kurdistan.

A source revealed that al-Halboosi will hold meetings with the President and the Prime Minister of the Region.

