Masoud Barzani extends greetings to the Yazidis on the Red Wednesday 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-19T17:55:50+0000
Masoud Barzani extends greetings to the Yazidis on the Red Wednesday 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, on Tuesday extended greetings to the Yazidi community on the occasion of the Yazidi new year, Red Wednesday, urging all the parties to help reparate the minority persecuted by the terrorist organization of ISIS.

"On this occasion, we assure our Yazidi brothers and sisters, this beloved part of our Kurdistani nation, that we endorse their demands and share their pain and suffering," he said.

"We urge all the parties to help the Yazidis decide their fate and future, heal their wounds, and put an end to the migration and suffering they inflicted at the hands of the terrorist enemies of our nation," the Kurdish leader added.

"Kurdistan is the land of coexistence. Everyone shall work to consolidate their principle. We hope you celebrate all your holidays in full freedom and happiness," he concluded.

