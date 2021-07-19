Masoud Barzani extends Eid greetings to Muslims on al-Adha

In an open letter he issued today, Monday, Barzani said, "on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend the warmest greetings and blessings to all the Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world. I also send greetings to the families of the martyrs and the brave Peshmerga of Kurdistan, and all the dear Kurdistani citizens."
"I hope this Eid is a source of good, blessing, and safety to the people of Kurdistan; for fraternity, concord, and coexistence consolidate in our country; peace and stability prevail in the region and the world."