Masoud Barzani extends Eid greetings to Muslims on al-Adha

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-19T15:18:45+0000
Masoud Barzani extends Eid greetings to Muslims on al-Adha
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani, sent holiday greetings to the Muslims of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world as they celebrate the Adha religious holiday (Eid al-Adha).

In an open letter he issued today, Monday, Barzani said, "on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend the warmest greetings and blessings to all the Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world. I also send greetings to the families of the martyrs and the brave Peshmerga of Kurdistan, and all the dear Kurdistani citizens."

"I hope this Eid is a source of good, blessing, and safety to the people of Kurdistan; for fraternity, concord, and coexistence consolidate in our country; peace and stability prevail in the region and the world."

