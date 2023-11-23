Masoud Barzani discusses security situation in Iraq with British Defence Ministry's Chief Advisor

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, discussed today, Thursday, the security situation in Iraq with the British Ministry of Defence's Chief Advisor for the Middle East and North Africa, Marshal Sami Sampson, and the accompanying military delegation.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meeting addressed the political situation in Iraq, the region, and the latest security developments in Iraq and the surrounding area.

The meeting also touched upon reforms within the Peshmerga Ministry and the coordination between the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces, the Global Coalition forces, and the Iraqi army.

The visiting delegation affirmed their commitment to continuing support and coordination between the Coalition forces and the Peshmerga forces, as outlined in the statement.