Masoud Barzani discusses security and political challenges in Iraq with a delegation of al-Azm Alliance 

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani, hosted today, Saturday, a delegation of al-Azm Alliance headed by its leader, Khamis al-Khanjar.

A brief readout issued by Barzani's office said that the meeting discussed the latest updates on the situation on the Iraqi and regional arenas and exchanged views on the political and security challenges facing Iraq and the preparations for the parliamentary scheduled for October 10.

The meeting laid emphasis on stability and cooperation between all the parties to overcome the hurdles pulling back the political process in Iraq.