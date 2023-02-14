Masoud Barzani discusses Baghdad-Erbil differences with Japan's new ambassador

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received Japan's new ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, in his residence at the Saladin resort near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, on Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, the former president of the Kurdistan region discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in the Middle East, the Baghdad-Erbil ties, and the threats of terrorism.

The Japanese diplomat, the readout said, commended "the struggle of the people of Kurdistan and their sacrifices for freedom."

Matsumoto said that his country supports Iraq and Kurdistan's quest for prosperity and stability, calling for developing Baghdad and Erbil's ties with Tokyo.