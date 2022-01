Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) received on Saturday the Iraqi politician Ezzat Shabender in his headquarters in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, the Kurdish leader and his guest exchanged views on the political situation in Iraq and ways to overcome the current crises and challenges.

The meeting touched upon the election results and subsequent developments in the Iraqi parliament.