Masoud Barzani condoles the death of Omar Chawshyin

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, sent a cable of condolences over the death of the Kurdish Thespian, Omar Chawshin, who passed away earlier today, Monday, at 81.

Barzani said in a statement, "It is with great sorrow that we received the news about the death of the popular artist Omar Chawhsin", adding, "the late artist worked in Kurdish theater and drama, and was loyal to the Kurdish arts."

He offered condolences to Chawshyn's family and friends.

Born in 1942 in the Goyzha neighborhood of al-Sulaymaniyah, Chawshin often played female roles due to a shortage of female artists.

Throughout his life, Chawshin was married nine times and had three children. He spent the latter part of his life in hotels, nursing homes, and with relatives. Chawshyn passed away in his hometown at 81.

Some of his most notable performances were in dramas and plays such as "Piskey Terpir", "Janabi Muftish", "Jin Be Jin", "Maute Kawli Kay", "Mame Xame", "Shay Khoonawi", "Gorhalkan", and "Mshtay Naw Hamane" among many others.