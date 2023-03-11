Masoud Barzani calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Saturday called for the full implementation of the Sinjar Agreement and the removal of non-compliant forces from the district.

Barzani remarks came during a meeting with the Yazidi leader, Mir Hazem Tahsin Beg, Sheikh Ali Elias Baba Sheikh, and the Yazidi Spiritual Council in his residence at the Saladin resort near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

During the meeting, Beg spoke about the results of his visit to countries outside of Iraq.

Beg expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices made by the Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in liberating Sinjar and protecting and supporting the Yazidi Kurds and other components.

The meeting stressed the need to implement the Sinjar Agreement as soon as possible and to remove obstacles that prevent the return of displaced people to their ancestral homeland.

Barzani stated that he supports the full implementation of the Sinjar Agreement, laying emphasis on removing non-compliant forces from the district and normalize the situation, and hand it over to its original inhabitants.

Barzani, according to the readout, assured that the Yazidi community would not be marginalized.