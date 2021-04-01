Masoud Barzani: approving the budget law will enhance coexistence in Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-01T08:05:27+0000

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, congratulated the Kurdish and Iraqi political parties on the 2021 federal budget law approval. Barzani thanked the Kurdistan region's negotiating delegation, the Parliamentary blocs in the Iraqi Parliament, especially the Kurdish ones, that were able to reach results that guarantee the Kurdistan Region's dues and rights in the federal budget law. Moreover, Barzani said that approving the budget law is a positive step, hoping that it will be the beginning of enhancing the dialogue, peaceful coexistence and re-establishing the foundations of true partnership between all Iraqi components.

related

Barzani to Arab Consuls: Baghdad-Erbil disputes can be settled via dialogue

Date: 2021-01-25 16:50:52

KDP’s Barzani: authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of our people with weapons, force and violence

Date: 2021-03-11 09:42:15

Barzani to Norway's Ambassador: The relations with Baghdad is on the right track

Date: 2020-10-21 14:43:20

Masoud Barzani can congratulates the Kakais on the Qultas

Date: 2021-01-27 20:49:55

Masoud Barzani: chauvinist ideology is still prevalent in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-16 09:06:53

Masoud Barzani commemorates "October 26"

Date: 2020-10-26 10:47:52

Masoud Barzani on the controversial Iranian documentary: Kurdish heroes liberated Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-27 21:38:51

Masoud Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discuss the security situation of areas outside Kurdish administration

Date: 2020-07-29 14:28:30