Masoud Barzani: Shiite and Sunni blocs stabbed the people of Kurdistan in the back

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, called on Thursday the Kurdish representatives in Baghdad, the Kurdistan Parliament and his government to take a common position against the borrowing law, which was approved in isolation from the Kurdish vote. Barzani described this move as "stab at the people of Kurdistan."

The Iraqi parliament voted on Thursday on the borrowing law that the government has been waiting for to secure employees' delayed salaries for several weeks, as the country is going through one of the most difficult financial crises, due to the drop in oil prices.

Initially, the Kurdish blocs boycotted the voting session after a disagreement over a proposal made by Shiite parliamentary blocs that included "determining Kurdistan Region’s share of the total actual spending - current and investment project expenditures - after excluding the sovereign expenditures specified in the federal budget law on the condition that the Kurdistan Region should provide the oil the required amount of oil", noting that, "the quantities will be exclusively determined by SOMO. If the region does not comply, its expenses may not be paid and the violator of this text bears the legal liability".

After rounds of discussions, the session was held with the participation of most of the representatives, including the Kurds, after it was agreed to postpone the vote. But once the quorum of the session was guaranteed, the Parliament proceeded to vote on the disputed article, which caused a verbal altercation between Kurdish representatives and others from Shiite blocs that caused their withdrawal from the session.

In this regard, a statement by the leader of the Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, received by Shafaq News Agency, said, "Unfortunately, once again, the Shiite and Sunni parties in the Iraqi Parliament stabbed the Kurdish people in the back and used the budget and strength of the Kurdish people as a card to pressure the Kurdistan region."

Barzani added that although in many previous times agreements were signed between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, they were not implemented, indicating that “we see the law issued by the House of Representatives without taking into consideration the basis of partnership and agreements as a political issue for pressure. The region must punish the people of Kurdistan, which is contrary to the basis of partnership, consensus, and balance between the Iraqi components and a kind of narrowing and fighting. "

He added that it became clear that the parliamentary parties had decided to be hostile to the region, noting that they always deal with this logic with the constitution, agreements, rights and demands of the Kurdish people.