Marches in Khanaqin ahead of the October 10 elections

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-05T17:28:48+0000
Marches in Khanaqin ahead of the October 10 elections

Shafaq News/ People from Khanaqin, a district in Diyala, organized a march to spur the electors to cast their votes in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 10, less than a week from today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency said that civil activists, former Peshmerga fighters, and citizens from Khanaqin rallied the streets of the district, waving the flag of the Kurdistan Region.

The rallies called for extensive participation in the polls to recover the looted rights of the people of the district and adjust the course after the October 2017 events.

