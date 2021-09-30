Report

Macron thanks Barzani for the "warm welcome" he received in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-30T11:30:25+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, received a letter from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French Consul General in the Region, Olivier Decottignies, handed President Barzani the letter in a meeting today in Erbil.

"I have the honor and pleasure to thank you on behalf of France and myself for the warm welcome I received during my visit to Erbil as I promised you during our previous meetings in Baghdad and Paris." Macron said in the letter.

"France and the Kurdistan Region have a long and unique relationship, which we should adhere to at a high level, and this spirit of friendship, loyalty, and harmony has been reflected in our meetings by enriching it and changing our views." He added.

"I wanted from the meeting with leader Masoud Barzani and the family of the martyr Hujam Surchi in Erbil to highly ensure this loyalty and harmony."

Macron concluded, "I am sure that the Kurdistan Region will benefit from the progress made at the Baghdad Conference on Cooperation and Partnership, and that France will continue to fight terrorism, as well as develop economic and social relations with you."

