MPs deliver a protest memorandum to the French Consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News / A group of Kurdistan Parliament members submitted a memorandum to the French Consulate in Erbil, expressing their concern over the French President's statement regarding the religious sanctities of the majority of Kurdistan’s population.

The text of the memorandum stated, "the signatories to the memorandum- despite their appreciation to the political role of the French state in serving the legitimate cause of the Kurdish people and its continuous support for the rights of the people of Kurdistan, and as representatives of a nation that is friendly to France- express their concern about the recent statements towards the religious sanctities of the majority of the people of Kurdistan, which were exemplified by the Messenger of Islam".

The MPs expressed their belief in peaceful religious and social coexistence, noting that a multicultural civilized country like France is a model of culture and peaceful coexistence. Therefore, the leaders and senior officials of this country must defend this coexistence and respect the sacred symbols of other peoples.