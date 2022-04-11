MP warns of an "environmental genocide" in displacement camps

Shafaq News / MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Mahma Khalil, held the government and humanitarian organizations responsible for the deteriorating living conditions of IDPs living in displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region.

Khalil warned of an "environmental genocide" that might happen due to the growing piles of garbage in the camps.

The Kurdish representative called on the concerned parties to provide the necessary equipment and means to address this crisis that was exacerbated after the humanitarian organizations left.

He also criticized the Iraqi Ministry of migration, claiming that it takes care of ISIS families and neglects IDPs.