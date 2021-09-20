KRG provides displacement camps with electric power

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region announced supplying displacement camps with electricity at a value of 250 billion Iraqi dinars.

This information was confirmed by Electricity Minister Kamal Muhammad Salih.

The Department of media and Information in the Kurdistan Regional Government had revealed earlier this year an increase in the number of displaced people coming from inside Iraq to the region's displacement camps, despite Baghdad's plan to end the displacement file during 2021.