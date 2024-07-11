Displacement camps in Kurdistan to close, Minister of Migration announces cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Minister of Migration, Evan Faek Gabro announced the closure of all displacement camps in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, based on the Federal Prime Minister's directives and the Iraqi Council of Ministers' decision, noting the cooperation and flexibility between the Ministry and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to close camps in Erbil and Duhok Governorates.

During a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency in Sulaymaniyah, the Iraqi Minister of Migration said, “About 2,500 families lived in displacement camps in Sulaymaniyah. Around 1,800 of them returned, while 700 chose to settle in Sulaymaniyah,” noting that “about 22,000 families are living outside the camps in Sulaymaniyah.”

The Minister stated that discussions would be held with the remaining families about their return or settlement in Sulaymaniyah, except for Jurf al-Sakhar's inhabitants.

In this context, Faek confirmed that "the Sulaymaniyah administration, its representatives, and politicians helped resolve the issue of the displaced in the Governorate,” noting that "the file of displaced people in Erbil and Duhok will be closed following the formation of a joint committee by order of the Federal Prime Minister, by the Federal Ministry of Immigration and the KRG's Ministry of Interior."

The Kurdistan Region has historically served as a sanctuary for IDPs due to its relative stability and economic development.

Significant waves of displacement occurred following the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq and the 2014 rise of ISIS, with the Region becoming a primary destination for those fleeing conflict, including many from Nineveh and Sinjar.

As of 2023, Kurdistan hosts approximately 1.1 million IDPs, comprising a diverse mix of ethnicities and religions.

IDPs reside in both camps and urban areas, facing challenges in accessing services and employment.

KRG, in collaboration with international organizations, provides essential support, but the influx has strained local resources.

IDPs also face legal and bureaucratic hurdles, complicating their integration into the local economy.

While the KRG and international agencies work to address immediate needs, sustainable solutions require ongoing international support, comprehensive policies, and efforts to promote social cohesion.