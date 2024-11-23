MEPS24: Kurdistan Interior Minister warns of escalating ISIS threats

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Interior Minister Reber Ahmed said that ISIS poses a greater threat to Iraq now than it did in 2014.

Speaking during a panel at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS24) at the American University of Duhok, Ahmed praised the role of the Peshmerga forces in halting ISIS's advance into the Kurdistan Region.

“ISIS has not been defeated yet. It is now more dangerous than it was in 2014,” Ahmed said, adding that to eradicate the militant group, the Global Coalition forces are needed.