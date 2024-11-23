MEPS24: US Consul in Erbil highlights promising economic opportunities for Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Steven Bitner, the US Consul General in Erbil, spoke about the "economic opportunities" that will bring significant benefits to both Iraq and the United States.

During a panel discussion at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS24) at the American University in Duhok, the Kurdistan Region, Bitner stated that "the strategic agreement between the two countries encompasses various aspects, including economic, cultural, health, and environmental cooperation, as well as strengthening mutual relations."

"For the past twenty years, security and political concerns have dominated the relationship between the United States and Iraq. However, recent efforts have focused on economic opportunities that will benefit both countries," he noted.

Notably, MEPS24 features participation from the President of Iraq, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, the President of the Kurdistan Region, and numerous local, Arab, and international officials.

Organizers of the two-day forum emphasize that it includes panel discussions, seminars, and workshops on the situation in the Middle East and the world. "The forum aims to build bridges of cooperation between participating countries, discuss problems and solutions, and explore the role of society in the Middle East."