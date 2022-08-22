Leader Barzani to U.S. Consul: Kurdistan has a just cause

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, leader Masoud Barzani, received the new U.S. Consul in Erbil, Irvin Hicks Jr.

In a statement, Barzani's headquarters said they discussed ways to boost relations between the Kurdistan Region and the U.S. administration in various fields."

The KDP leader expressed to his guest the readiness of the Kurdish people to sacrifice for their "just cause."

For his part, the U.S. consul praised the sacrifices of the Kurdish in confronting "dictatorship," pointing out that reaching "freedom" is a common goal between the American and Kurdish peoples."

Irvin "Irv" Hicks Jr. joined the U.S. Consulate General Erbil, Iraq, in August 2022 after serving as Senior Advisor to the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Lead Negotiator with the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Office of Security Negotiations and Agreements, and Foreign Policy Advisor for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa based in Djibouti.