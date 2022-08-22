Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Leader Barzani to U.S. Consul: Kurdistan has a just cause

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-22T13:21:35+0000
Leader Barzani to U.S. Consul: Kurdistan has a just cause

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, leader Masoud Barzani, received the new U.S. Consul in Erbil, Irvin Hicks Jr.

In a statement, Barzani's headquarters said they discussed ways to boost relations between the Kurdistan Region and the U.S. administration in various fields."

The KDP leader expressed to his guest the readiness of the Kurdish people to sacrifice for their "just cause."

For his part, the U.S. consul praised the sacrifices of the Kurdish in confronting "dictatorship," pointing out that reaching "freedom" is a common goal between the American and Kurdish peoples."

Irvin "Irv" Hicks Jr. joined the  U.S. Consulate General Erbil, Iraq, in August 2022 after serving as Senior Advisor to the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Lead Negotiator with the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Office of Security Negotiations and Agreements, and Foreign Policy Advisor for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa based in Djibouti.

related

Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-01 10:55:46
Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan is not Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-22 14:29:28
Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan is not Afghanistan

Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani expected to meet in Erbil

Date: 2022-07-19 11:08:53
Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani expected to meet in Erbil

The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani meets with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-04-12 11:06:11
The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani meets with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq

Leader Barzani: 2017 independence referendum is a historic achievement

Date: 2021-09-25 07:51:26
Leader Barzani: 2017 independence referendum is a historic achievement

Barzani and al-Khanjar: early election is a good step if..

Date: 2022-08-11 15:30:34
Barzani and al-Khanjar: early election is a good step if..

Leader Barzani: insulting the religious authorities is not part of the Kurdish people's culture

Date: 2022-03-28 09:52:32
Leader Barzani: insulting the religious authorities is not part of the Kurdish people's culture

Masoud Barzani commemorates "October 26"

Date: 2020-10-26 10:47:52
Masoud Barzani commemorates "October 26"