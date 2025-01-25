Leader Barzani to Syrian Kurds: Unite for your rights

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, urged Syrian Kurds to unite and strive for their rights peacefully.

In an interview with Shams TV, Barzani stated that Syrian Kurds "have endured Arabization policies and oppression since 1962," stressing the importance of the new regime in Damascus putting an end to this suffering.

"We are striving to unite the Kurds in Syria to secure their rights without resorting to violence."

The Kurdish leader urged the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to stop interfering in the affairs of Syrian Kurds, stating, "It is time for the PKK to allow Syrian Kurds to determine their own destiny."

Barzani also urged Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to "engage in dialogue and remove any external influence."

Addressing issues in the Kurdistan Region, he remarked that the Region "has regained its international standing after the parliamentary elections," expressing hope for "the inclusion of all winning parties in the new government."

Barzani underscored the agreements between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, stating, "While several agreements have been reached, their implementation has been hindered by certain parties."

He concluded by expressing his wish to visit Qamishli, a city in northeastern Syria near the Turkish border, saying, "Qamishli is in my heart... I hope to visit it soon."