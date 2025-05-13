Leader Barzani stresses deep-rooted Kurdish–Palestinian ties

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani reaffirmed the strong relations between the Kurdish and Palestinian peoples during a meeting on Tuesday with Maher Al-Karkhi, the newly appointed Palestinian Consul General in Erbil.

According to a statement by his office, the two discussed “historical relations and mutual solidarity between the Kurdish and Palestinian nations.”

Barzani highlighted the “deep connection” between the two peoples across various phases of their respective struggles, recalling the era of the late President Yasser Arafat and continuing through to the current leadership under Mahmoud Abbas.

“The cause of a people may go through periods of stagnation or setback, but it never disappears,” Barzani stated, expressing hope that the suffering and hardships endured by the Palestinian people will come to an end, and that their cause will be resolved through a just and lasting peace.

In turn, the Palestinian consul conveyed greetings from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, emphasizing the importance of continuing to strengthen the “bonds of friendship and cooperation” between both sides.