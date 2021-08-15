Leader Barzani receives a congratulatory message from the Hungarian Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received a congratulatory message from the Hungarian Prime Minister, on the occasion of Barzani's seventy-fifth birthday and the founding of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

This came according to a statement by Barzani's office, which indicated that the Hungarian Deputy Consul General in Erbil conveyed a congratulatory message from the Hungarian Prime Minister to Barzani on the occasion of his birthday and the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

According to the statement, the two sides stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Hungary.