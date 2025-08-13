Leader Barzani meets Russian Consul: Regional developments on table

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani met on Wednesday with Maxim Rubin, Russia’s Consul General in Erbil, to discuss the regional situation.

The meeting, held at the Salahuddin resort, also covered political developments across Iraq, relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad, and the formation of the KRG’s new cabinet.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region and Russia.