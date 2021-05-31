Leader Barzani hosts el-Eidani and Aras Habib in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party ( KDP), Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, met today, Monday, with the Governor of Basra, Assaad al-Eidani, and the Parliament Member, Aras Habib el-Fayli, in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

A readout by Barzani's office said that the meeting discussed the situation in Iraq and the challenges to the political process in the country, as well as the services and the subsistence of the people of Basra.

The attendees deliberated the ways of developing the peaceful coexistence and the historic ties between the Kurdistan Region, Basra, and the southern governorates in Iraq.