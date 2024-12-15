Leader Barzani hails HTS leader recognition of Syrian Kurds’ role in future Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, welcomed recent statements made by the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmed Al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, regarding the Kurdish people in Syria.

In a statement responding to Jolani’s remarks, Barzani said, “This perspective on the Kurds and Syria’s future is heartening and welcomed by us. We hope it marks the beginning of a path to rectify historical injustices and end the unfair practices committed against the Kurdish people in Syria.”

Barzani further stated that "such a vision lays the foundation for building a strong Syria," adding that “Kurds, Arabs, and all other components of Syria must seize this opportunity to work together in building a stable, free, and democratic Syria.”

In a video widely circulated on social media, Jolani described the Kurds as "a part of the nation and partners in Syria's future."

Syrian Kurds, constituting the largest ethnic minority in Syria. With the onset of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, Kurdish groups, particularly the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military wing, the YPG, began to assert autonomy, leading to the establishment of self-administrative regions in northern Syria, known as Rojava.

The future of Syria’s Kurds remains uncertain, as they continue to navigate a complex landscape of local autonomy, external opposition, and a shifting geopolitical environment.