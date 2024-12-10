New Syrian authorities to expose torture perpetrators, offer rewards for information

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Ahmed al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, announced that the new authorities in Syria will soon release a "first list of senior figures involved in torturing the Syrian people."

Al-Jolani, who leads the Syrian opposition factions that overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, stated that the list will be published to pursue and hold accountable those involved in acts of torture.

"We will offer rewards for information about senior military and security officers involved in war crimes," al-Jolani added, pledging to seek "the extradition of those who fled abroad to ensure they face justice."