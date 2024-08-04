Leader Barzani calls for deeper ties with Austria amid regional challenges

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Sunday called for strengthened relations with Austria as he met with the country’s ambassador to Iraq in Erbil.

Barzani's Headquarters said in an official readout that the meeting with Ambassador Andrea Nasi touched on bilateral cooperation in academia, trade, and other aspects. The Kurdish leader expressed appreciation for Austria's support for the Kurdish people.

The pair reportedly addressed the political landscape in the Kurdistan Region, including preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Barzani highlighted the challenges in implementing the Sinjar agreement, a deal aimed at addressing the plight of the Yazidi minority in the ethnically diverse Nineveh Governorate.