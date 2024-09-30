Leader Barzani, Russian Ambassador discusses Iraq's political situation, relations between Erbil and Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Democratic Party leader Masoud Barzani met with the Russian ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev, and the Consul General of Russia in Erbil, Maxim Rubin for talks on various issues.

According to a statement from Barzani’s headquarters in the Saladin resort, the Russian ambassador praised the security and stability in the Kurdistan Region. "Russia views its relationship with the Kurdistan Region with great interest," Kutrashev said.

The statement added that Ambassador Kutrashev thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its preparations to host a conference on "The Role of Russian Orientalists in Promoting the Kurdish Cause and Kurdistan," organized in cooperation with the KRG’s representative office in Russia, Soran University, and the Russian Institute of Oriental Studies.

The talks also focused on the political situation in Iraq and Syria, along with the latest regional developments, highlighting the risks and challenges that threaten regional stability.

The discussions also touched upon the relationship between the KRG and Iraq's federal government, as well as the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 20, 2024, according to the statement.