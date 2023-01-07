Leader Barzani, PM Barzani congratulate Kaka'I on Qawtlas Feast

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, leader Masoud Barzani and the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrozur Barzani, congratulated the Kaka'i (Yarsan) community on the Feast of Qawltas.

"We hope that the Kaua'i brothers and all religious components celebrate their (religious) occasions serenely." Stressing the necessity to "consolidate peace and coexistence among the people of Kurdistan."

In turn, PM Masrour Barzani, said on this occasion, expressed "respect and appreciation" for the prominent role in the struggle and sacrifice of the Kurdish people."

Barzani reiterated the importance of protecting the rights of the Kakais in the Kurdistan Region.

Kaka'i, also known as Ahl-e Haqq or Yarsan, mainly live southeast of Kirkuk and in Nineveh, with others also based in Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah.

Daesh and extremist groups in Kirkuk and other regions have killed around 250 Kakai, having decreed them to be infidels.

As the Iraqi Constitution did not recognize the Kakai religion, they are not represented in the Parliament and are not active in the political scene.