Leader Barzani: No limits on KDP partners

On Sunday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani said his party would work with any political bloc "committed" to the Iraqi constitution without limits.

Speaking after meeting British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq, Barzani said the post-election period requires firm action to pass long-delayed laws, including those on oil and gas, a file stalled for years despite repeated calls from both Baghdad and Erbil.

Pre-election tensions must end, he said – including those involving the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) – and urged unified Kurdish coordination in Baghdad.

Iraq wrapped up its November 11 parliamentary elections with turnout exceeding 55%, with the KDP winning more than one million votes and securing 26 seats.

